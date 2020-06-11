Major dry spell beginning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weather will be perfect by June standards into the weekend. The humidity will be fairly low but will increase a bit on Sunday. More dry air will likely pour into the area next week keeping the super muggies away for now. No rain is in the forecast and it may stay like that beyond 7 days.
Nights will be pleasant with temperatures falling into the 60s away from the lake and lower 70s in the city. Highs will be around 90.
The tropics are quiet with no development expected for at least the next 5 days.
