Man found shot to death in the Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seventh Ward overnight.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1400 block of Annette Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death following an autopsy and notification of family.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
