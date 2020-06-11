NOPD: Demonstrators blocked police from interviewing witnesses at shooting near Duncan Plaza

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police say demonstrators blocked officers from interviewing witnesses after the shooting.
They did interview and release some witnesses, according to NOPD.
In the meantime, some demonstrators didn't want local media cameras documenting confusion surrounding some women in a vehicle near the scene.
The demonstrators asked the media to move away from the scene and also chanted "leave" the public park.
We spoke with organizers of the protest this afternoon.
They were unaware at the time that the shooting happened, and their protestors were on the other side of Duncan Plaza.
They are really sorry it happened. They say in no way do they condone any types of violence and that includes violence against the media.
She says they invited the media to attend their event and they are upset that people not affiliated with their group allowed people to distract from their intention. They claim none of their members were involved.
