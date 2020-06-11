Woman shot in chest near Duncan Plaza in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Gravier St. and Loyola Ave, in the downtown area near City Hall.
A woman was shot in the chest around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Crowds were gathered for a rally over George Floyd and social injustice near Duncan Plaza. Protesters were asking the city to defund the NOPD.
The victim is in stable condition, according to police.
“It is unknown at this time if the people involved in the incident were attending the protests, but investigators believe this incident is not protest related,” police said.
Investigators also believe the victim and perpetrator may be acquainted.
The incident caused many of the protesters to walk in the street and blocked police cruisers who were interviewing witnesses from leaving the scene. The witnesses were later released.
