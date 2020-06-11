Rally to ‘defund the police’ as NOPD Chief answers questions from city council

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Protesters made their voices heard outside of City Hall.
At the same time, council members discussed defunding the police and the NOPD’s use of tear gas and rubber balls on protesters last week.
“My question is whether or not NOPD believes they can use tear gas in a situation like that. Is it advisable? Is it wise in a situation with people on the bridge?” Jason Williams said.
“I don’t think it’s advisable for people to go up on the bridge with cars moving 60 and 70 miles per hour at night. Regarding, should we use tear gas, I think it’s a best practice around the country and less lethal than us using batons,” NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said.
Ferguson says the NOPD hadn’t used tear gas for crowd control since the 1960s. He says an internal investigation is underway involving the use of tear gas and rubber balls, but he defended the NOPD’s decision to stop protesters from crossing the bridge.
“I just think it was irresponsible for us to escort them that far, especially when you’re hearing the chatter in the crowd about what happened in Jefferson Parish and we need to take this march to Jefferson Parish,” Chief Ferguson said.
During a rally on the steps of City Hall, community group demand a radical shift in the approach to public safety. Councilman Jason Williams, head of the Criminal Justice Committee, says the outcry for defunding the police is a topic that needs to be discussed. Williams wants to create a ‘citizens advisory committee, to examine the allocation of city resources.
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says defunding the police is a bad idea, and one he will not support.
“Unless we want rapists and robbers to rule the streets, then we need to fund the police, but I was struck by the pictures out of New Orleans when other places were having riots, it was the NOPD kneeling on common ground literally with the protesters to acknowledge the tragedy and seek a path forward,” Sen. Cassidy said.
Senator Cassidy says the NOPD has made strides in ethical policing and transparency, and he says taking funding from the department would be the wrong thing to do. Senator Cassidy, though, agrees on the importance of funding new programs to address social problems in the community.
“But, until the day comes that we’ve implemented those programs and they’ve been effective, we need to fund the police,” Senator Cassidy said.
