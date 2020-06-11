Recipe: Chocolate, chocolate and chocolate cake

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and spray a bunt cake pan or two regular cake pans with no-stick cooking spray. Sprinkle a little of the dry cake mix into the bottom of cake pan to coat. In a mixing bowl, mix cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, sour cream, milk, vanilla and oil. Stir in 2/3 of the chocolate chips. Pour into greased pan and sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top. Bake for 45 minutes. It will not look completely cooked and will not pass the knife test. This is a very gooey cake. Let cook and remove from pan. Cover with chocolate icing and chocolate shavings. This also works great as a multi-layer chocolate cake in 9 inch cake pans.