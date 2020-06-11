Tulane’s Hudson Haskin selected in the second round by the Orioles

Haskin extends the Green Wave’s streak to nine consecutive years with at least one player selected and becomes the third player in program history to be selected in the second round joining first baseman Mark Hamilton (St. Louis Cardinals, 2006) and pitcher Steve Mura (San Diego Padres, 1978).Haskin is also the fifth player in program history to be selected by the Orioles, as they also picked former Tulane pitchers Todd Dyess and Robbie Conway in the 12th and 20th rounds, respectively, in 1994. Baltimore also selected pitcher Sam Amarena in the sixth round in 1987 and pitcher Joey Pursell in the 12th round in 1980.