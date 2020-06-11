Tulane’s Hudson Haskin selected in the second round by the Orioles

ulane baseball outfielder Hudson Haskin was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 39th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Thursday evening.
Chosen with the second selection in the second round of the MLB Draft, Haskin becomes the highest-picked outfielder in program history topping Jason Fitzgerald who was taken No. 41 overall in the 1997 draft.
Haskin extends the Green Wave’s streak to nine consecutive years with at least one player selected and becomes the third player in program history to be selected in the second round joining first baseman Mark Hamilton (St. Louis Cardinals, 2006) and pitcher Steve Mura (San Diego Padres, 1978).Haskin is also the fifth player in program history to be selected by the Orioles, as they also picked former Tulane pitchers Todd Dyess and Robbie Conway in the 12th and 20th rounds, respectively, in 1994. Baltimore also selected pitcher Sam Amarena in the sixth round in 1987 and pitcher Joey Pursell in the 12th round in 1980.
Haskin garnered significant national recognition prior to the 2020 season when he was named a Preseason All-America Second Team selection by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings, D1baseball and the NCBWA, respectively. He was also named to the 2020 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, as well as the All-American Athletic Conference Preseason Team.
In 17 games in 2020, Haskin batted .333 with 22 hits, including a team-leading six doubles. He tallied 14 RBI and 18 runs scored while drawing 14 walks, slugging .500 and posting a .452 on-base percentage. The New York, N.Y., native compiled seven multi-hit games, while ranking third on the Tulane roster in hits, runs, RBI and total bases.
In 2019, Haskin’s 372 batting average led all NCAA Division I freshmen while compiling 77 hits including 10 home runs, 19 doubles and four triples. He recorded 52 RBI and scored 54 runs, while slugging .647 and getting on base at a .459 clip. He had 24 multi-hit performances, and while his batting average was first among freshmen nationally, his slugging mark ranked third, total bases fifth and on-base percentage and doubles were sixth.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
