WSJ linebacker Kailep Edwards preparing for big 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kailep Edwards already possesses the look of a big-time linebacker, standing 6'1", weighing in at 230 pounds. But once the West St. John junior gets on the field, you can see his versatility.
“Today’s day in age with the way the linebacker’s position is played with all these spread offenses, “Air raid” type of offenses. Kaelip, he can actually cover as if he was a DB. High motor, real hard working kid. What I like about him, he never gives up. You can always count on Kailep to make a play when it’s needed,” said Clyde Alexander of Edge Assassins.
Edwards received his first SEC offer from Mississippi State last fall. More schools should come calling once Edwards suits up again for the Rams.
“It’s pretty cool to see I got a lot of offers that young. It’s kind of frustrating too because you got to keep your head on. You can’t get cocky, all that,” said West St. John linebacker Kailep Edwards.
Edwards recruiting is starting to heat up, but he’s more focused on getting his Rams back to the Dome.
“I’m ready to get my helmet, shoulder pads and start hitting. We got a lot of stuff to work on, because we’re a pretty young crew. So I just want to go out there to be the leader I am. To follow me, and take me under their wing. I got a state title my eight grade year,” said Edwards.
