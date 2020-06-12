Bruce: A Great Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A great June weekend is in store as lower humidity will stick around for a few more days. It will be hot but the lower humidity will make it feel pretty good. It looks like we are on a dry streak as we see no rain over the next 6-7 days.
Highs will reach around 90 in the afternoons. Morning lows will fall to the 60s away from the lake and the mid 70s in the city.
The tropics are quiet with no development expected for at least the next 5 days.
