Economic development organizations see progress as more local businesses reopen; ponder the future

"Which then actually benefits us, where we used to see the distribution centers really tied to the large population centers, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, you'll see more regional distribution centers that can reach markets quickly. The north shore, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa have an opportunity there, they've got distribution networks as well as the south shore of New Orleans, so I think logistics and manufacturing are areas that will see an uptick and really have seen activity already,” said Fitzpatrick.