NOPD searching for person of interest in Duncan Plaza shooting
NOPD is searching for 22-year-old Yasmeen Webb who was seen standing next to the suspect who shot a woman in the chest in Duncan Plaza Thursday afternoon. (Source: NOPD)
By Tiffany Baptiste | June 12, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 10:02 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in the shooting of a woman in Duncan Plaza Thursday afternoon.

NOPD is searching for 22-year-old Yasmeen Webb.

Police say Webb is not considered a suspect but she was seen standing next to the suspect during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Webb are asked to contact NOPD Eighth District Detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

