NOPD: Two injured in separate shootings Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Thursday night that left two people injured.
Police received the first call around 9:40 p.m.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Touro Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The second shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. after a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance.
Through their investigation, NOPD learned that the shooting occurred near the intersection of St. Philip Street and North Claiborne Avenue.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
