One man killed in two-car crash in Washington Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 49-year-old Lance Davis, of Bogalusa, died in a crash on LA 10 at the intersection with LA 439 in Washington Parish.
The incident occurred on Friday, June 12 at around 5 p.m.
Davis was travelling eastbound on LA 10 approaching LA 439 before impacting another vehicle stopped. He then drove into a wooded area.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Seatbelts were worn on by both drivers and impairment not suspected.
Test results are pending.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.