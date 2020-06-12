One man killed in two-car crash in Washington Parish

June 12, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 10:33 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 49-year-old Lance Davis, of Bogalusa, died in a crash on LA 10 at the intersection with LA 439 in Washington Parish.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 12 at around 5 p.m.

Davis was travelling eastbound on LA 10 approaching LA 439 before impacting another vehicle stopped. He then drove into a wooded area.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Seatbelts were worn on by both drivers and impairment not suspected.

Test results are pending.

