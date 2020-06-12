Poll: Americans maintain virus precautions as states reopen

In this June 11, 2020 photo, Jody Hayden poses at the Grocer's Daughter chocolate shop which she owns with her husband in Empire, Mich, She said her family wears masks and keep their distance from others, and will expect their customers to do the same when they open the doors to their shop, next Friday, June. 19. Even as states and metropolitan areas relax restrictions on social and economic life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new poll finds that most Americans aren't ready to abandon behaviors that protect themselves and the people around them. (Source: John Flesher)