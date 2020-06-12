Saints wide receiver offer a mix of experience and youth

" The one thing I would say about Tre’Quan also (is) we took him from an outside receiver and moved him to an inside receiver by necessity. He’s been outstanding doing those things. We’ve just got to continue to work with him on some of the things that he never did in college and didn’t do very much of in the first year that he was here. I think his improvement is going to be drastic and I think he’s going to have a breakout year. Y’all can write that down! .”