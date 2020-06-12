Shelby: Great June Weather Continues

The weather will be near perfect by June standards today and into the weekend. The humidity will be relatively low but will increase a bit on Sunday. More dry air is expected to grace the area next week, though, so the super muggies will stay away for now. No rain is in the forecast for at least the next 7 days.
Highs will reach around 90 in the afternoons. Morning lows will fall to the 60s away from the lake and the mid 70s in the city.
The tropics are quiet with no development expected for at least the next 5 days.
