Two people killed in fatal crash in Livingston Parish

MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A wrong-way fatal crash on Highway 22 in Livingston Parish killed two Louisiana residents around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
According to Louisiana State Police Tina Lanoux, 53, of Gonzales was traveling westbound on Hwy 22 in a Nissan Xterra while Loyd Fletcher, 50, of Maurepas was simultaneously traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado in the westbound lane and hit the Nissan head on.
Officials stated that Lanoux was unrestrained at the time and she suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fletcher was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
