2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks the Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans this year, and possibly will not be played in 2021.
During a SU System Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, June 12, Banks stated that the game will be played this year and there are three possible locations.
The Bayou Classic could be played at either A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern’s campus, Independence Stadium in Shreveport, or at LSU in Tiger Stadium.
The annual game between Southern University and Grambling State has been played in New Orleans since 1974.
It will be the first time since 2005, when the Classic was played in Houston, that the game will not be played in New Orleans.
