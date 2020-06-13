New Orleanians flock to reopened businesses as the city enters Phase Two

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans officially began phase two today allowing bars and casinos to open their doors to guests for the first time in months.
Though there are additional limitations per city guidelines, New Orleans residents say it's the closest to normal they've seen so far.
A French Quarter favorite, dozens reveled in the togetherness they've missed in Phase one.
New Orleans natives like Connie Cheramie says there is a lingering coronavirus concern, but she tells us people are still being safe and socially distancing.
“I think the people who are close to one another are usually close to one another anyway,” Cheramie said.
With the start of COVID-19 recovery phase two, businesses already enjoying phase one are allowed to expand capacity to 50 percent. While places like bars and breweries that don’t sell food are allowed to open for the first time.
Urban South Brewery expanded its take-out services to the normal taproom with new brews, outdoor seating but with limited hours of operation for now.
A number of guests waited under a covered walkway at the fairgrounds, Saturday afternoon, the casino having reached capacity for several hours. That's 250 people without their usual marketing and promotion.
President Doug Shipley says many of the people who show up are New Orleans locals, like Carol Landry who says she's glad to once again be around people.
“We want to do it right..risk that liability,” President Doug Shipley said.
While live music isn’t off-limits, it’s only allowed outdoors. And when it comes to large scale concerts, festivals or group activities it won’t come until phase three.
