New Orleans outlet stores open for first time in Phase Two

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This time of year in New Orleans would usually be louder, busier, and more fruitful for businesses downtown, like The Outlet Collection at the River Walk, but there were still those handful of visitors who couldn’t wait to get out of the house.
“we got here yesterday," said Shelia Arnold, who’s visiting from Tennessee.
“We stayed at home with our children for like 6 weeks, and we were like this is our Thelma and Louise road trip. We rented the convertible, went to Biloxi first, now we’re in New Orleans.”
“New Orleans is new to us. We’ve never been. We’re staying right at the french quarter, and we walked that last night. It was a nice experience. You know everybody took the COVID very serious. They’re sanitizing everything.”
While the past month of Phase One did allow some retail stores to continue to operate, many were only allowed to do curbside delivery. And that restriction made it hard for some to flourish.
“It was really slow to be honest with you," said Ashley Marino, store manager at Le Creuset.
"We didn’t have a lot of them, because it was mostly just phone orders because we were offering free shipping. But it was nice because a lot of our regular customers that we’re used to seeing could come by and say hi.”
Le Creuset sells kitchen ware, and Marino says the beginning of Phase Two represents the next step towards normal.
“We’re ready for anything really. When Lakeside and the other malls opened we did have a lot of curiosity and people asking when we were going to be open. So I think it’s going to be pretty steady and I’m excited about that.”
Every store opening for the first time in Phase Two followed social distancing guidelines: Keeping stores at 50% capacity, placing markers on the ground to keep shoppers 6 feet apart, providing hand sanitizing stations, and requiring all visitors and employees to wear face covers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.