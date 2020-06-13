Nicondra: Dry and sunny conditions continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The pleasant streak will run through the weekend and beyond with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions under blue sky. High pressure is in control with relatively low humidity for this time of year. We will see enough of a moisture surge on Sunday to allow for an isolated afternoon shower, but far below typical summer shower coverage. Monday looks even drier as the moisture seems to dry up a bit . A disturbance circulates around the high in control of our weather right now and will actually push another dry shot of air through towards the middle of the week. Next weekend as high pressure shifts in the Gulf of Mexico we could see a bit more significant moisture return allowing for better rain chances by Sunday, but that’s a long way off.