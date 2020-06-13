Shelby: Warm, Sunny June Weekend

A nice weekend is on tap with mostly dry and sunny skies in the forecast. The humidity will increase a little bit, but it won’t be nearly as brutal as earlier this week. That leads to comfortable mornings with lows in the 60s north of the lake and 70s south. Then, expect toasty afternoons with highs near 90.
The only chance for rain in the next 7 days is a very, very isolated 20% on Sunday. This is due to a brief influx of moisture that is expected to get pushed out again on Monday.
The tropics are quiet with no development expected for at least the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.