Families need to apply for children’s food benefits by Monday

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 allows the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to provide P-EBT benefits to children who would receive free or reduced price meals under the National School Lunch Act if not for the school closure," the Louisiana Dept. of Education said. “These children are automatically eligible for P-EBT benefits once the system verifies the child was receiving free or reduced lunch (FRL) meals. Families must complete the following application in order to verify FRL status and to ultimately receive these benefits. Without the requested information, DCFS cannot provide these P-EBT benefits.”