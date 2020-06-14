Firefighters battle flames at abandoned Naval Support Activity base in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department was called to battle what appeared to be a small fire at the abandoned Naval Support Activity complex in the Bywater.
The call came out just before dawn on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters could be seen spraying a hose from a ladder truck into one of the upper levels of the complex at the end of Poland Ave. near the Mississippi River.
The six story building was used by the Navy and Marines, but has been largely abandoned since 2011.
