LPSO: Two dead in Raceland shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two young adult females have died following a shooting in Raceland early Sunday morning, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff.
Sheriff Craig Webre said the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:14 a.m. about a disturbance involving a large gathering on St. Louis Street in Raceland. After deputies arrived, they heard several shots. Two young adult female bystanders were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Webre.
According to LPSO, detectives believe there was more than one shooter, but no suspects are in custody at this time.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Any eyewitnesses or anyone information, photos or video from the incident are asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or www.crimestoppersbr.org, as well as through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. If information leads to an arrest, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
