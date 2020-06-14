LSU, SU come together for ‘Enough is Enough: Rally for Unity’

“What’s happening right now in our lifetime is we are witnessing the demand of social change and equal justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd,” LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas said. “We are seeing how communities from all over the world are demonstrating their support to condemn all racism. Through our platforms, we always want to strive to promote a culture where racism and inequality are not tolerated. It’s about hearing and engaging and being diligent in our efforts. As a community, we can be the change. We will be the change.”