Man and woman shot make 3 victims in 10 hours in same block of New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in the 8400 blk. of the I-10 Service Rd. in New Orleans East. (Source: Alonzo Small)
By Chris Finch | June 14, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 7:24 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 8400 block of South I-10 Service Road in eastern New Orleans.

It’s the third shooting in less than 10 hours in the same block of the street. A woman was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police said they received the call around 6:24 a.m. on Sunday.

Initial reports show a man and woman sustained gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.

No further details are available at this time.

