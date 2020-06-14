Man and woman shot make 3 victims in 10 hours in same block of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 8400 block of South I-10 Service Road in eastern New Orleans.
It’s the third shooting in less than 10 hours in the same block of the street. A woman was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night.
Police said they received the call around 6:24 a.m. on Sunday.
Initial reports show a man and woman sustained gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS.
No further details are available at this time.
