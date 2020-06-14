New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett jailed on DWI charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett was arrested Sunday morning on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Operation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Brossett was booked into the New Orleans jail around 6 a.m. on Sunday. He was released by 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s website.
The councilman serves District D, which include the Ninth Ward and Gentilly. He was elected to office in 2014.
FOX 8 reached out to Brosset’s office for comment.
