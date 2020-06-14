Nicondra: Sunny dry weather continues into the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Just a few isolated storms dotted the area over the weekend and it appears the coverage will be even less as we move into the work week. High pressure and a relatively dry air mass for this time of year sit across the region. An upper low will push east around the high dragging in another shot of dry air mid-week. As we head into next weekend high pressure sliding west across the Gulf of Mexico should help get some real moisture back and get rain chances up by next Sunday to near normal coverage. That’s still only spotty storms. The lack of rain will mean turning the dial up on the heat. Long term averages are now at the 90 degree mark. We will stay in the low 90s for highs and could get into the middle 90s by the end of the week.