Shelby: Stray Storm Possible Sunday

Expect slightly more noticeable humidity around today with highs topping out in the low 90s. A stray storm or two is possible this afternoon, but another push of dry air arrives Monday! Yet another shot of dry air will arrive Wednesday keeping rain out of the forecast for the next week.
Highs will likely reach the low 90s for the next 7 days at least with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Morning lows will reach the upper 60s to low 70s north of the Lake and mid 70s south.
The tropics are quiet.
