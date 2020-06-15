E. Feliciana officials to consider removing confederate statue outside courthouse

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and other police-involved confrontations caught on camera, some of the conversations are now focusing on confederate statues and symbols.
On Monday, June 15, East Feliciana Parish leaders will meet to consider removing a confederate statue outside the parish’s courthouse, according to police jury agenda.
This is something that has come up over the past few years.
In July 2016, a proposal to remove the statue was denied.
In June 2019, an appeals court rejected a black man’s request to move his trial to a courthouse without a Confederate monument out front.
Residents will be given a chance to weigh in. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Police Jury building on 12064 Marston St in Clinton.
