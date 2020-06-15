2 lanes of Twin Span to close this weekend, see alternate route

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drivers will need to avoid the Twin Span this week if possible. The state’s transportation department announed double lane closures on Interstate 10 eastbound, between the Twin Span and LA 433 (Old Spanish Trail).
The continuous closure will last from 7 p.m., Friday June 19 through 4 p.m. Monday, June 22. There will also be another closure from 7 p.m., Friday, June 26, through 4 p.m., Monday, June 29.
All work is weather permitting.
The double lane closures are necessary for crews to replace the approach slab at the flat deck bridge east of the Oak Harbor Boulevard overpass on I-10.
One lane of traffic will remain open at all times.There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access on I-10. Motorists may encounter a slight delay during this time.
The Hwy. 11 bridge remains closed for repairs.
As an alternate route, drivers can follow these turn-by-turn instructions:
- Take I-10 EB to Exit 254 (North Shore / Irish Bayou)
- Turn Right (South) onto US 11
- Turn Left (East) onto US 90Turn Left (West) onto US 190
- Continue Straight (West) onto US 190 Business
- Turn Right (East) onto I-10 EB on-ramp
- Detour signs will be in place during the closure.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
