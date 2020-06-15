Locals react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and the workplace

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The local LGBTQ community, advocates and some legal scholars are hailing the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which prohibits discrimination on the job based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Sarah Jane Guidry is Executive Director of Forum for Equality.
"You could get married on Saturday and fired on Monday and so we are seeing step by step, incrementally changing those outdated and discriminatory laws,” said Guidry.
The nation’s highest court ruled that a landmark civil rights law from the sixties also protects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people from discrimination in employment.
Guidry said it is something they have fought for over many years.
"Companies cannot under federal law now discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and we absolutely celebrate this victory. It's one that Forum for Equality has been working on since we were established in 1989,” Guidry said.
Professor Lucia Blacksher Ranier is Director of Tulane Law School’s Civil Rights and Federal Practice Clinic.
"It's long overdue that the court clearly explain that it is illegal to discriminate on the basis of someone's sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Ranier.
She said one of the cases that went to the high court involved a transgender plaintiff.
"She explained to her employer that she no longer wanted to identify as a man, and when she told the employer this, the employer fired her,” said Ranier. "If an individual is lesbian an employer cannot say I no longer want you to work because you are a woman and you date women. The court said that is a decision that is intentional, and it is based on sex."
The majority conservative Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act which bars job discrimination because of race and sex encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.
Mike Sherman, who is an attorney and FOX 8’s Political Analyst, commented on two justices appointed by Republican presidents siding with liberals on the court in the ruling.
"This sends the message that the Supreme Court will be an independent branch of government. It was John Roberts, a Bush appointee that saved the Affordable Care Act, it is Neil Gorsuch, a Trump nominee that now authors the landmark decision on LGBTQ rights,” said Sherman.
Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion. Guidry expressed surprise.
"Today the Supreme Court of the United States of America made that statement and not only made that statement but that statement was made by Justice Gorsuch and that in and of itself is a victory and says so much more than we thought was going to happen,” Guidry stated.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
Kavanaugh, a President Trump appointee, wrote that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to the Congress.
Guidry said everyone deserves the same protections in America.
"We pay taxes, we go to work, we do our jobs and we should be afforded the same rights and protections that everybody else is afforded under the law,” said Guidry.
She said New Orleans and some other municipalities have prohibitions against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
"New Orleans has been at the forefront of protecting LGBTQ citizens and we also have protections in Shreveport and local protections are just as important,” said Guidry.
But she and others said federal law is desperately needed.
"The federal law is the one that would cover all employers,” said Ranier.
Sherman said the Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to result in more lawsuits related to workplace discrimination.
"You will now see new court cases for those that believe they have been discriminated against based upon sexual orientation and gender identity come to courts around the country,” said Sherman.
And he added that proving such cases is often difficult.
"These are not going to be easy cases to win, discrimination cases right now have a very high bar to make to get past a summary judgment but there will now be a legal cause of action whereas last week one did not exist,” said Sherman.
The legal fights are not over in other ways, and the Supreme Court will likely hear other cases related to LGBTQ individuals.
"This court has already signaled it will take up additional cases and they may not always be on the side of LGBTQ rights because the majority opinion was written based upon textualism, on what the two conservative justices thought the words of the law meant without seeking the meaning behind why that law was created,” Sherman said.
Ranier said the ruling could be far-reaching in other ways.
"This decision will likely have an impact on how the Fair Housing Act is interpreted and should be interpreted to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity,” she said.
