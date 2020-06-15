New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett says he is entering rehab following DWI arrest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett said he is going into rehab on Monday following a DWI arrest and crash with another vehicle.
“The last 48 hours have been very difficult for me and my family. Due to the series of events that have recently occurred, after discussions with my primary care physician and my family, I am entering into an in-patient treatment program today,” he said in a statement on Monday. “I want to sincerely apologize to my family, particularly my mother, my colleagues, the citizens of New Orleans, all those involved and everyone that I have disappointed. To all those that I have let down, I cannot express how profoundly sorrowful I am. During this extremely difficult time I ask for your prayers as I commit myself to the hard work of becoming a better person.”
The crash happened Sunday morning before dawn. Brossett, who serves District D, was booked on DWI and reckless operations charges around 6 a.m. He was released from jail a few hours later.
The condition of the driver in the other vehicle is unknown.
District "B" Council member Jay Banks, District "C" Council member Kristin Gisleson Palmer and District "E" Council member Cyndi Nguyen released a statement regarding Brossett’s arrest saying, "There is no excuse for driving while impaired. We are relieved that no one was killed or seriously injured, but Jared must be held accountable for his actions.On the personal side, alcoholism is a disease; it is no different than diabetes or cancer in that no one wants to get it. As our friend and colleague, we are hoping that Jared gets the help that he needs.”
