Nicondra: Hot and dry conditions for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s supposed to be hot mid-June as we are just on the rise to our warmest average weeks of the year, but we can expect temperatures to run a few degrees warmer even than our long term average of 90. Dry continental air combined with high pressure will keep us dry through most of the week. We will get a slight break in the humidity, but without the widespread afternoon storms high temperatures will peak in the low to middle 90s in some spots as the dry stretch last at least into the weekend. Overnight lows stay mild in the 70s. Some typical summer coverage of 30 to 40% should return late in the weekend. Tropics look quiet for now.