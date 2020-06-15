Police: Someone shot to death in Gert Town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 4:36 p.m. in the 8300 block of Palm Street. That is in the Gert Town area.
Initial reports show one male victim suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.
No further details are available at this time.
It has been a violent weekend in New Orleans. At least 17 people have been shot and five of those people were killed since Friday.
Call Crimestoppers if you have any information that can help police: 504-822-1111.
