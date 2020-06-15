Raceland man killed after vehicle struck utility pole, rolled over into a bayou

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) -A Raceland man was killed Sunday evening after his vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in a bayou, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on LA 182 just east of US 90. The crash killed43-year-old Anthony Singleton.
Troopers say Singleton was traveling westbound on LA 182 in a 2002 GMC Envoy. For reasons still under investigation, Singleton lost control of his vehicle and he ran off of the roadway.
His vehicle then struck the pole and rolled over into a bayou upside down.
A passing motorist stopped and removed Singleton from his vehicle, but he died on the scene.
Seat belt use and impairment is unknown at this time, and a toxicology report is pending.
Troop C has investigated 14 fatal crashes involving 15 deaths in 2020.
