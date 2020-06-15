Saints excited for running back group in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Saints running back room is undoubtedly lead by Alvin Kamara, who enters his fourth year with the club and looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign.
" I think he wants to put forward a better season than he put forth last season, plain and simple," Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas said. " That’s the true sign of a competitor. Are they happy with what the last season was or do they want to keep getting better? And I know in his heart and his mind, what he put out there wasn’t 100 percent him all the time as for as his best football."
Latavius Murray played well in spurts last season and finished with 637 yards and five touchdowns. Heading into his second year with the club, Thomas believes Murray and Kamara can be a dynamic duo.
" The so called yin and yang with these two now is something we’ve got a good grasp on," Thomas explained. “ Obviously Latavius, he’s earned every bit of it and did a solid job stepping in when his number was called and then working hand in hand with Alvin when they were both healthy.”
Added to the mix this offseason is Ty Montgomery, a unique player that’s played both running back and receiver in his career. Thomas believes his versatility can be a big asset to an offense as diverse as the Saints.
“He can do everything that’s required in our playbook. Obviously, he has a route running skillset he had back in college at Stanford,” Thomas said. “When you look back at it, he has only been a running back for five seasons so that is where I see the piece of putty we can hopefully mold into what we want him to be within our offense.”
The Saints also have Dwayne Washington on the roster who contributed on special teams. Plus, they added undrafted free agent Tony Jones Jr. out of Notre Dame.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.