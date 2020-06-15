Steve Scalise, Gov. Edwards announce $135 million to elevate LA Highway 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) -House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $135 million in infrastructure funding for the LA Highway 1 Improvement Project.
The LA 1 Improvement project includes four phases to elevate and improve highway infrastructure from U.S. Highway 90 at Mathews, La. to Port Fourchon/Grand Isle. The federal funding will be used to build 8.3 miles of elevated highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville, LA.
“After months of hard work, the Trump Administration’s award of $135 million in federal INFRA funding to elevate LA Highway 1 is a major victory for our region’s safety and America’s energy security,” said Whip Scalise. “Elevating LA 1 has long been a top priority of mine, and I have worked closely for years with DOT Secretary Elaine Chao, Governor Edwards, and local leaders to secure this vital funding.
