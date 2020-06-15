VIDEO: Men pull McDonogh statue out of river, 2 arrested in case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police have arrested a man and a woman, and are currently seeking a person of interest in connection with a statue that was pulled down from Duncan Plaza and tossed into the Mississippi River.
A group of unknown men pulled the bust of the monument out on Monday morning.
Police say the person of interest began to damage the statue with a hammer and spray paint, which eventually was pulled to the ground. They say the person is the “main participant" of taking the statue down.
The person is described as a black man wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, black jogging pants with white stripes going down both legs, black slippers, black gloves and sunglasses. He has a husky build with a low groomed bush styled haircut and is approximately 6′ tall.
Once the statue was on the ground, officers saw the statue being dragged by several demonstrators to the intersection of Gravier Street and Loyola Avenue. The statue was then loaded onto a pickup truck and taken to the 600 block of Decatur Street, where it was thrown into the river.
Caleb Wassell, 28, and Michaela Davis, 32, were identified as the subjects who transported the statue. The suspects were apprehended and taken into custody. Wassell was booked with theft, possession of stolen goods, inciting a felony and inciting a riot. Davis was booked with principal to theft, inciting a felony, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.
Anyone with information that can help locate the pictured subject should contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
