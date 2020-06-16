Bruce: Sunny And Hot Trend To Continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An unusual dry flow from the north remains in place for the mid part of June. Hot and sunny conditions are on tap for the week ahead. While humidity may be slightly below normal for this time of year, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s on the south shore but could dip to the 60s north and away from the Lake.