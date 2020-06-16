Holy Cross DE Barryn Sorrell preparing for big senior season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Holy Cross defensive end Barryn Sorrell mixes speed with power to disrupt offenses around the Catholic League. Sorrell recently committed to Northwestern University, and it appears they got a good one.
“Barryn Sorrell is a freak of nature. The kid passes the eye test all day long. He’s a great kid. The kid has over a 4.7 GPA. He’s a student of the game, a workout warrior. He’s going to show up to the weight room first and be the last one to leave. Kid works his tail off,” said Clyde Alexander of Edge Assassins.
When you take into account Sorrell recently moved to the other side of the ball, that leaves little doubt his stock will only continue to rise in 2020.
“My sophomore year I played tight end. Then my junior year I went to defensive end. I felt naturally there. I felt like my best position, so I went there, started doing good in the scrimmages. Eyes started widening, and stuff like that,” said Barryn Sorrell.
Sorrell’s recruitment is starting to heat up, but he’s more focused on getting his Tigers back to good in the Catholic League.
“I want a state title. I want to bring one back to my school. This is our first year with our new head coach. So I definitely want to have a big year,” said Sorrell.
The Nick Saltaformaggio-coached Holy Cross Tigers open against Division II state champ St. Thomas More.
