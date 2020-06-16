Kenner Fire Chief: Gendusa’s restaurant likely a total loss

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Kenner firefighters are on scene of a fire at Gendusa’s Italian Market in Rivertown.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m.
Kenner Police say no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is not known yet.
Kenner Fire Cheif Terrance Morris says the building will likely have to be torn down.
The fire did not spread to nearby buildings.
Owner Troy Gendusa spoke to FOX 8 and said the restaurant was built in 1903 and believes the fire started in the kitchen.
He says he had just arrived at the restaurant around 5:30 a.m. when he saw smoke coming from the back of the building.
Troy says he isn’t sure where he will rebuild, but his heart is in Rivertown.
The restaurant has been an important part of the Kenner community for years.
Mayor Ben Zahn was also on scene.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.