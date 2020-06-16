Landlords can begin filing eviction proceedings beginning this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The statewide moratorium on evictions ends this week meaning courts can start hearing cases from property owners dealing with unpaid rent.
Some landlords are able to file eviction proceedings, but this doesn't apply to Section 8.
The Federal CARES Act places a hold on evictions until August for properties that receive federal mortgage loans.
Orleans Parish Civil Court judges require property owners sign a form swearing their property is not covered by the CARES Act.
Affordable housing advocates are pushing for leaders to step and help struggling tenants.
Some are not against an end to the moratorium, but believe citizens still need some sort of assistance.
"Over $8 million has been invested in small businesses in Louisiana and nothing close to that for housing and our economy is not going to restart without our community stabilizing. People can't be homeless and think we're going to have a stable economy. We have to rebuild that economy, We're not going to simply restart it," said Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director for HousingNOLA.
The City of New Orleans has partnered with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services to help tenants in the community understand their rights as part of the COVID-19 outbreak recovery.
