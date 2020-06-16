Louisiana congressmen talk police reform efforts; react to Trump’s executive order

“I applaud President Trump for his leadership in taking bold action to reform law enforcement problems we have witnessed across the country. In the past few weeks, we have seen communities across America come together to demand equality, justice, and accountability from all levels of government — from local police departments, to mayors, and governors. We must work for greater accountability and justice while also recognizing the heroic work law enforcement officers do every day to keep our communities safe. My life was saved by police officers, and I got to see first-hand the best that law enforcement has to offer. The move to defund police departments across the country is a dangerous and radical idea, and would make our communities less safe. President Trump is taking decisive action to confront these problems, and it is now up to Congress to rise to the challenge and pass real, bipartisan reform on these serious issues.”