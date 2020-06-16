NOPD investigating Desire neighborhood shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | June 16, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 8:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Desire neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Desire Parkway and Pleasure Street just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

