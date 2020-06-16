NOPD on the scene of triple shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a triple shooting in Central City.
The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Details are limited at this time but NOPD confirms that three people have been shot near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Toledano Street.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
