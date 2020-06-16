Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael excited for QB room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One could make a case that once again the Saints have the strongest quarterback room in all of football.
At the top is the GOAT, Drew Brees, who returns for his 15th season in black and gold. But the plan for 2020 is to limit some of Brees’ workload when they return for training camp.
“Dialing back Drew some reps I think that’s going to be a good opportunity for Taysom and Jameis as we get into the training camp,” Pete Carmichael, Saints offensive coordinator, said. “And getting those guys some opportunities to get some reps with the ones.”
And that’s where things get interesting, not necessarily for this season but beyond. With Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston both behind Brees, it could provide a glimpse into the future at the position.
Winston arrived this offseason and is hoping to repair his resume’ by taking a step back and observing. According to Carmichael, his early approach is making an impression.
“We’re excited to have him and the one thing in these meetings and the one thing that stands out right away is that he is sharp,” Carmichael said. "He’s smart; he asks the right questions. "
In Hill’s case, Carmichael said, the swiss army knife role is still there for the season. However, in training camp, he’s all quarterback, where he’s made great strides in his development.
"We have all the confidence in him being back there and leading the team form back there and again when the season starts he gets thrown in different roles but it will be nice again to have another training camp for him. "
It will be a camp where the quarterbacks will be a major storyline once again.
