Shelby: Sunny & Hot Week Ahead

Hot and sunny conditions are on tap for the week ahead. While humidity may be slightly below normal for this time of year, temperatures will still reach the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s on the south shore but could dip to the 60s north and away from the Lake.
Rain chances will be slim to none thanks to high pressure and the drier-than-normal air. To be clear, one or two stray storms, especially near the coast, are still possible each day.
More typical 20-40% rain chances will return by the end of the weekend and early next week.
The tropics are quiet.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.