Summer storms return next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It will stay dry and hot for the rest of the week. A stray shower or two will be possible each day but almost everyone will stay dry into Saturday.
By Sunday deeper tropical moisture will finally make its way back north from the Lower Gulf and Caribbean. This will return our daily shower and storm chances that we expect in June.
Temperatures will remain around 90 each day which is typical for late June.
No tropical systems are expected to develop this week.
